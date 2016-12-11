Harith Iskander officially Funniest in the World

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's top comedian Harith Iskander (pix) did the nation proud by winning the title of Funniest Person in the World in a stand up comedy competition organised by the Laugh Factory, a pioneering comedy club based in the United States.

A total of 89 comedians from 56 countries took part in the international competition, which began in August, with the best comedians chosen via online voting.

The top five comics competed in a head-to-head final in Levi, Finland on Dec 8, with viewers from all over the world watching the event, which was streamed online.

After a 24 hour online voting period, Harith was declared the winner with a total of 3,832,654 votes, beating out Katerina Vrana from Greece, Mino Van Nassau from India, David Kilimnick from Israel and Alex Calleja from the Philippines.

Aside from the title Harith also takes home a US$100,000 (RM444,845) cash prize.

In a Tweet after the results were announced, the Laugh Factory (@TheLaughFactory) said: "Congratulations @HarithIskander- #LaughFactory's Funniest Person in the World for 2016!"