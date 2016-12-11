PAS is confused, says Mahathir

SHAH ALAM: PAS is confused, jested former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed.

"PAS is confused. They are in the Selangor state government with DAP. At the same time they don't want to be with us," he said to the media at the Parti Amanah Negara's (PAN) convention.

He was referring to PAS' current stand that it could work with DAP and PKR in Selangor but not at federal level.

PAS also appears to be on 'friendly' terms with Umno and would need to decide if they are still with the opposition.

"So they are a little bit confused. They need to make their minds then we can make up ours. They need to be unconfused ," Dr Mahathir said.

Those who make the next election a three cornered election, is with the government (Barisan Nasional), he added.

Meanwhile, PKR Vice President Nurul Izzah Anwar reminded PAS of the Opposition's Reformasi objective.

“Our efforts are to save the future of Malaysia. I would like to remind them to please re-prioritise. This is our future,” she said.

PAS has severed ties with DAP which led to the dissolution of Pakatan Rakyat and led to the formation of Pakatan Harapan with splinter party, Amanah.

The opposition parties including PPBM are mooting to contest under a single logo for the next general elections in order to prevent three corner fights.