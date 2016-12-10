Eight shophouses in heritage enclave damaged by fire

Posted on 10 December 2016 - 05:37pm Last updated on 10 December 2016 - 06:26pm

GEORGE TOWN: Eight double storey shophouses at Jalan CY Choy near Weld Quay, were damaged by fire today.

The area is part of George Town heritage enclave.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said 22 firemen managed to put out the fire at about 12 pm. The fire broke at about 11.15am.

Of the eight shophouses, three were badly damaged by the fire. No casualties were reported.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) cut the electricity to avoid short circuit.

The fire caused traffic congestion in the area as vehicles were re-routed. — Bernama