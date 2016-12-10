MACC investigating more than three high profile cases in Kelantan

KOTA BARU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating more than three high profile corruption cases in Kelantan involving losses of millions of ringgit.

Its Kelantan director, Datuk Moh Samsudin Yusof said the investigation which were still in the early stages involved organisations, individuals and senior government officials.

"The cases are in relation to tampering with government revenue, hindering revenue collection, incurring government losses and carrying out development project without following the rules," he told reporters after opening the state-level 2016 International Anti-Corruption Day celebration at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, here today.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob launched the celebration.

Moh Samsudin urged those believed to be involved in the cases to come forward to assist in investigations.

From January until yesterday, the MACC had opened 31 investigation papers related to complaints of corruption cases by various parties in the state.

"Investigation into 19 of the cases have completed but we have not started on the remaining 12 cases."

The MACC would deploy Kelantan's traditional arts such as the 'dikir barat' and 'wayang kulit' to raise awareness of the anti-corruption campaign to the public.

He urged non-governmental organisations (NGO) and individuals to report on corruption activities so that immediate action could be taken. — Bernama