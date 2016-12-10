Aceh quake: Cleaning work begins today

PIDIE JAYA, Aceh: The authorities in Pidie Jaya began clearing rubble from damaged buildings following the 6.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the district four days ago.

District officer Aiyub Ben Abbas said the authorities began with work to clear the rubble as there were no more reports lodged on missing person.

"So far, 88 people who were killed in the quake have been identified and we have not received any more reports of missing family members.

"Hence, we proceed with cleaning works using heavy machinery," he told Bernama when met here.

He said the number of bodies recovered was 101, but only 88 bodies had been claimed by their next-of-kin.

Aiyub said their focus now was to ensure that survivors received the help they needed and advised those who had not been displaced by the earthquake to go home as the aftershocks were weak.

"There is no need for use to be overly scared. We just need to be vigilant. Go home and continue life as usual, think positive and take it as God's test," he said.

A Bernama check around the town of Pidie Jaya found that heavy machinery were being used to remove debris and people were seen rummaging through the rubble to salvage belongings.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), in a statement, said several aftershocks would occur due to the stability of the earth's crust in the seabed of the eastern Aceh area.

Nearly 100 weak aftershocks measuring below 4 on the Richter scale have been detected at some spots in the district.

The National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) said in a statement that the death toll remained at 101 people, while 139 people were hospitalised due to serious injuries and 718 people suffered minor injuries.

However, the number of people who evacuated their homes has increased to 45,329.

A total of 11,669 houses and buildings including a public hospital collapsed while 157 shop houses, 152 mosques and 25 schools were damaged in the earthquake. — Bernama