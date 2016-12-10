Govt spends RM14.44m under TP1M programme in Penang

BUTTERWORTH: The federal government spent RM14.44 million under the 1Malaysia Maintenance Fund (TP1M) for the completion of 33 projects in Penang since 2013.

Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry deputy secretary-general (Urban Wellbeing) Datuk Halimi Abdul Manaf said the expenditure served as 100% funding for repair of strata-titled homes.

"The people do not have to fork out 10% of the value of the repair works like before. The TP1M programme serves to help occupants of low-cost and low medium cost strata properties to improve their quality of life via a joint-asset maintenance programme.

"The TP1M maintenance involved 10 major works, namely repair or replacement of elevators; roofs; water tanks; sanitary system; staircase; paint works; the general defects of joint-assets; rewiring works; construction of fences and slope," he said.

He said this in his speech at the National Blue Ocean Strategy Social Transformation Programme at Pangsapuri Indah in Teluk Air Tawar here today.

Also present was Tasek Gelugor Member of Parliament Datuk Shabudin Yahya.

Halimi said a total of RM1.96 million was spent for repair works of Pangsapuri Indah here under the TP1M initiative, which was completed early this year.

About 944 residents were now occupying the two-block apartment which housed 236 units, he said.

Meanwhile, Pangsapuri Indah Management Corporation chairman Ismail Salleh said on behalf of the residents, he thanked the government for choosing the apartment for the TP1M project.

"We're also proud that our apartment is now equipped with a better elevator system that comes with closed-circuit television cameras inside the elevators and screen on the outside which enable residents to monitor what is going on, thus reducing the crime rate," he said. — Bernama