SESB denies power outages in Sabah, Labuan

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has denied issuing any statement or notice of power outages in the state and Federal Territory of Labuan.

SESB general manager (Corporate Communications) Chendramata Sinteh said the statement spread by irresponsible elements via Facebook and WhatsApp was false.

"Therefore, I advise the public not to spread false information that can cause inconvenience to the consumers," she said in a statement here, today.

The public can call the SESB Careline at 15454 if they have any questions regarding SESB.

Since yesterday, a false statement on power outages in Sabah and Labuan from 8am to 4pm were making the rounds. — Bernama