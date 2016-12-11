Coach marks 75 years in fashion with New York show

FASHION house Coach celebrated its 75th anniversary in style on Thursday night, with a Pre-Fall runway show at New York's Pier 94.

The US leather heritage brand made its first foray into the trend for mixed-gender catwalk events currently sweeping the industry, showcasing its menswear and womenswear collections simultaneously.

The show was a love letter from British Executive Creative Director Stuart Vevers to New York and the US in general, blending the city's individualism with the laidback attitude of the West Coast.

The label's signature leather pieces with shearling detail were adorned with retro, space-themed motifs or varsity-style badges, while prairie-like dresses conjured up images of the Wild West.

The house mascot Rexy the dinosaur also featured heavily on pieces from a holiday capsule launching Friday.

The set was based on a motel parking lot complete with vintage cars and the models walked the runway to a special arrangement of the NYC anthem Empire State of Mind.

"New York City, the spiritual home of Coach, is a cultural melting pot that embraces individuality and celebrates togetherness," said Vevers. "It welcomes outsiders, like me, in a way that's honest and un-contrived. Those values are more important today than ever as well as being relevant to our goal of making Coach the authentic, modern luxury alternative."

The show marked the end of a big year for Coach, which has been given new life over the past few years under Vevers' lead and opened its first Coach House global flagship stores on New York City's Fifth Avenue and London's Regent Street during 2016. — AFP Relaxnews