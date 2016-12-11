J.J. Abrams' sci-fi thriller 'God Particle' gets new release date and name

THE J.J. Abrams film about astronauts who make a terrifying discovery in space has been given a new release date and new name.

Originally billed as God Particle, the sci-fi thriller has now been pushed back eight months to Oct 27, 2017.

Variety also reports that the film has been renamed to 2017 Cloverfield Movie.

The story is set in the near future and follows a team of astronauts on a space station who must fight for their survival after making a terrifying discovery that challenges their reality.

The film stars David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Zhang Ziyi, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Brühl and Chris O'Dowd and is directed by Julius Onah.

Shooting began in June. — AFP Relaxnews