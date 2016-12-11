Umno will remain strong: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) is confident that Umno will remain undeterred against the trickery of the opposition who envy the solidarity shown by the party during its general assembly last week.

He said the opposition was now in a desperate and disorganised state, so much so it was willing to work side by side with the person who had incarcerated their own leader.

"They have tried all sorts of ways within their power to divide us, but they have failed to do so as they do not know Umno and the strength of its loyal members.

"Thus, it is not strange to hear of rumours spread to spoil my close ties with Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi," he wrote in his official blog najibrazak.com. tonight.

According to Najib, the opposition may have wrongly assumed that the Deputy Prime Minister and several Umno leaders were driven by personal interests.

"Hence, I urge all Umno members to be cautious against the trickery of the opposition," he emphasised. — Bernama