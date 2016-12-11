Floods: 173 people in Perak evacuated

IPOH: Three relief centres have been opened in Perak due to the floods brought by the monsoon season.

A spokesman at the State Fire and Rescue Department said as at 1.30am today, 173 people from the Manjung and Kuala Kangsar districts had been evacuated to the relief centres.

The evacuees in Manjung were being accommodated at the Simpang Tiga Community Hall (76 people) and Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat Kampung Padang Serai (73 people).

The evacuees are from Kampung Serapoh, Kampung Simpang 3 and Kampung Padang Serai.

In Kuala Kangsar, 24 people had been evacuated to the relief centre at Kampung Setor Hall. — Bernama