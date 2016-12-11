Rallies will still be held until objective achieved: Maria Chin

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Bersih rallies will still be held in the future until it achieves its aim of free and fair elections in the country, according to Bersih 2.0.

Responding to a question posed by the floor during a forum yesterday on how many more rallies will be held, its chairman Maria Chin Abdullah said such rallies will be ongoing until its objective is achieved.

She said that Bersih did not divert from its struggle but will continue to champion rights for the people.

She brushed off comments stating that Bersih was favouring only the opposition as alleged by certain quarters but pointed out invitation were extended to other parties to join previous rallies in Kuala Lumpur.

"We sent invites to everyone," she added.

She, however, added only opposition parties were interested to join in as it was part of their struggle.

She said any party would not be spared from criticism.

" We will still criticise whoever, including the opposition, if it comes to power," Maria said.