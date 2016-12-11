Pre-war shophouses razed

GEORGE TOWN: Eight units of two-storey pre-war shophouses at heart of town on Jalan CY Choy were damaged after being caught fire here yesterday.

At about 11.02am, thick smoke could be seen billowing from the shophouses as passersby were shocked seeing the blaze engulfing the old premises during the sweltering weather.

The Fire and Rescue Department immediately sent several fire engines to the scene after receiving a call.

A spokesman said firemen from Lebuh Pantai, Bagan Jermal and Jalan Perak fire stations were dispatched to the scene soon after the distress call.

He said department personnel quickly get to work to put out the fire after reaching the scene.