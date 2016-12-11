Young soldiers told not to leak military secrets

IPOH: New recruits of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) were today reminded to hold to their pledge of loyalty to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the force and never leak out military and the country's secrets .

RMAF Chief General Tan Sri Roslan Saad (pix) said they should always maintain their discipline, as well as the image of the force by not breaching the ethics and regulations of the Malaysian Armed Forces and the country laws.

"RMAF will not compromise with its members from all ranks for indiscipline and violation of the service regulations, as well as the civil laws," he said at the passing out parade of 377 RMAF recruits who attended the Series 55/2016 training here today.

He also reminded them to always improve their knowledge and to keep abreast with current developments.

"Only with knowledge and the right attitude can we progress and make RMAF a respected force with high technology," he added.

At the event, Mohamad Hazipi Zolkipli, 23, from Kelantan, was named the best overall recruit, while Meor Ahmad Fariz Tupandi, 22, from Sabah and Noor Subhie Noor Indar, 22, from Terengganu, were the best recruit in academic and the best shooter, respectively. — Bernama