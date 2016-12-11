Maha site should be made agrotourism centre: Ahmad Zahid

SERDANG: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has suggested that the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (Maha) exhibition site be turned into an agrotourism centre to continue promoting the products.

Closing the Maha 2016 edition at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) today, he said he wanted the Maha site to remain "alive" and not be a hive of activity only once every two years when the Maha show was held.

With this suggestion, Ahmad Zahid wishes to be the coordinating chairman to efforts to promote the Maha site as a venue for on-going agricultural promotion activities.

"We have seen the success of Maha from being held at a small site to a park today. I hope the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister will be creative in making the Maha site an agrotourism centre," he said.

Maha 2016, themed 'Our Food, Our Future', started on Dec 1 and ended today. — Bernama