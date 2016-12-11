Yang di-Pertuan Agong institution brings stability, must be maintained: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: The biggest contribution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong institution is its role in ensuring political stability of the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

He stressed that it was the peace and harmony derived from the political stability that made it possible for the country's transformation all these while.

"Therefore, in the government's opinion, this institution needs to be defended by all quarters indefinitely as it belongs to all without exception," he said.

Najib said this in his farewell speech at the State Banquet to mark the end of Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah's tenure as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, at Istana Negara here on Saturday night.

He also said that the institution had been serving not only the Malays and Bumiputeras, but also inclusively protecting the rights and interests of other races and religions.

Although it was the creation of the Federal Constitution which detailed its role and responsibilities, Najib said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong institution was now deeply rooted in the history, tradition, culture and the civilisation of the Malay world.

He said that although the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the power to appoint a prime minister and dissolve Parliament, it is still subject to the principles of convention and consultation which were very delicate.

"Thus, this proves how honoured the institution is via its nature, which is above politics or in other words, its position is above any partisan politics," explained Najib.

He also said the institution was now well protected by the Conference of Rulers and it's not inheritable in nature as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was prudently elected in turns among the nine Malay rulers.

Najib said under Tuanku Abdul Halim's reign, Malaysia had achieved success after success which had been recognised by various reputable international bodies and agencies.

"Tuanku's government will not be complacent, in fact it will always continue to put effort after effort to create a more solid Malaysia," said Najib.

He also touched on the National Transformation movement or TN50 to form a nation of people with 'par excellence' minds.

Najib said what he aspired was to see Malaysia among the top 20 nations in the world by 2050.

"This is a movement to produce the best future generations. My vision and that of the government's leadership is to mobilise a movement so that future Malaysian generations will work for the good and reject the bad," he said.

To symbolise the solidarity of the 'ummah' (Muslims) and humanity, Najib said as the leader of the government and Umno president, he joined hands with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang at the Solidarity Gathering for Rohingya on Dec 4. — Bernama