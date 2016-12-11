Ahmad Zahid dismisses letter pitting him against Najib as a libel attempt

KAJANG: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has denied playing a lead role in a conspiracy to bring down Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, following the circulation of a letter bearing the former's signature.

Dismissing the letter as a libel attempt, Ahmad Zahid said those responsible for spreading the lies wanted to disrupt the good relationship he had established with his boss.

"I did not respond (to the letter) as I was confident that it was a defamation attempt, due to the strength of Umno and Barisan Nasional," he said.

"They know if the two main leaders can be divided, their mission will be accomplished. They were envious to see that we are united, thus they are trying to pit us against each other," he said in a press conference after attending the Malaysian Indian Progressive Front 24th General Assembly at Uptown Hotel here.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said the police with the cooperation of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has initiated an investigation to find the source of the letter.

MORE TO FOLLOW