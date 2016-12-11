Strong winds blow away tent at Pesta Pulau Pinang

Posted on 11 December 2016 - 04:50pm Last updated on 11 December 2016 - 05:03pm

GEORGE TOWN: Strong winds blew away a giant tent at the Pesta Pulau Pinang site this morning.

Pesta senior manager Ahmad Shukri Jamaluddin said the tent measuring about 40m X 80m located at the Pesta food court was uprooted and blown away in the 5.30am incident.

"Luckily it happened during the wee hours when no one was there," he said when contacted by theSun.

Ahmad Shukri said the tent was being put up again and the Pesta will open as normal.

Penang experienced heavy rain and thunderstorm last night, which lasted until early this morning.

A check by theSun on the meteorological department website found that a first category warning was issued with winds with a speed of 40kph to 50kph, that had lashed the waters of Layang Layang, Reef North and Condores.

The condition of strong winds and rough seas are also dangerous for small boats, recreational sea activities and sea sports.