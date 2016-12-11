Cases of children drowning at water recreation areas a concern: WASC

KUALA LUMPUR: Cases of children drowning at water recreation areas has become a serious concern, with eight lives lost so far since the school holidays began on Nov 25.

According to the Water Activity Safety Council (WASC), an average of 596 cases occurred every year since 2009, with almost half the victims aged between five and 14.

"Statistics from the Fire and Rescue Department showed an average of 700 people drown every year in the country, particularly at places popular for water recreation and picnics," revealed council member, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said measures such as intensifying awareness campaigns must be initiated while, authorities and parents must play their roles as well.

"During the school holidays, there must be stepped-up monitoring of water recreation activities, especially at places frequented by families with children.

"The authorities must conduct checks at all recreational areas under their jurisdiction to ensure they are well-maintained in terms of public safety," he said.

He said the authorities must notify the public of unsafe spots at the recreational places through clearly visible warning signs.

Lee said several factors led to drowning, among them unrestricted access at water recreation places, lack of preparation prior to venturing into the river or sea, not knowing the water conditions, ignorance and failure to understand the danger when in water.

Other contributory factors were the absence of constant visual supervision as well as lack of awareness and education on safety in water and the inability to save oneself and others during a misadventure.

Lee said the Water Activity Safety Council set up in May had drawn up a five year (2016-2020) action plan to encourage and step up water safety awareness in the public while coordinating the compilation of data on drowning cases in the country.

The council would focus the awareness programme not only on school children but also parents and guardians to enable them supervise their children at water recreation places, he said. — Bernama