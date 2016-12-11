Bar refutes DPM's accusations

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Bar has refuted allegations by Deputy Prime Minister and Umno vice-president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that the Bar is involved in an attempt to topple the government.

In a press release to the media, Malaysian Bar president Steven Thiru said the Bar is perturbed by the "baseless and absurd allegation made by Ahmad Zahid", in his speech at the closing of the 70th Umno General Assembly on Dec 3, that the Bar Council has been influenced by the idea of the "colour movement".

"He was apparently referring to 'colour revolutions', which is widely used to refer to non-violent revolutionary movements to overthrow elected governments, thus implying that the Bar Council is involved in such a movement to topple the Malaysian government," Thiru said.

In his speech, Ahmad Zahid also announced that a task force, comprising the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Attorney-General's Chambers, has been set up to monitor and investigate the matter.

"The Malaysian Bar categorically refutes this preposterous allegation made against the Bar Council. It is wholly unfounded and maligns the Bar Council without a shred of evidence," he said, adding the underlying motive appears to be to smear and vilify the Bar Council as well as to divert attention from other serious concerns that plague the government.

"It is, therefore, a waste of valuable resource to require any task force to look into this groundless allegation against the Bar Council. Further, it would be reprehensible, if the task force is used as a device to intimidate and undermine the Bar Council."

The Bar also demanded that Ahmad Zahid immediately withdraw his statement that falsely and unjustly implicates the Bar Council and tender an unqualified apology.