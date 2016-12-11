No M'sians hurt in Istanbul bombing incident

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian embassy in Ankara has confirmed that there have been no reports of any Malaysian casualties in the bombing incidents outside the Vodafone Arena football stadium in Istanbul yesterday.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement today said the embassy was in close contact with the Turkish authorities and Malaysians, including students in Istanbul.

"The Malaysian government strongly condemns the double bombings in Istanbul yesterday, which killed 38 people and left 166 others injured," it said.

The ministry said the Malaysian government expressed its deepest condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Turkey, as well as to the families and victims affected by the attacks.

"Malaysia regards these terrorist acts as inhumane and calls for the perpetrators to be brought to justice," it said.

The Foreign Ministry also reminded all Malaysian citizens residing and travelling to Turkey to be vigilant at all times and are advised to refer to the safety guidelines posted on the ministry's website.

Foreign media reported that the bombings, one triggered from a car and the other a suicide bombing case which were less than one minute apart, happened outside the stadium of football club Besiktas less than two hours after a match had finished on Dec 10 evening. — Bernama