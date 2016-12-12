Penang Islamic Hospital to be ready by 2020

Posted on 11 December 2016 - 06:53pm Last updated on 12 December 2016 - 11:03am

BAYAN LEPAS: The first syariah compliant hospital in the northern region will begin operation by 2020 said Datuk Mansor Othman.

The Penang Islamic Foundation (YIPP) chairman said the Penang Islamic Hospital (HIPP), costing RM280 million, will offer a range of medical services and be run according to Islamic medical services codes.

Mansor Othman said YIPP had collaborated with the state Islamic Religious Council to build the 14-storey hospital with 200 beds.

He said the HIPP would be providing a total of 20 beds wakaf (Islamic Endowment) for needy group who need medical treatment.

"All the medical expenses of the 20 beds wakaf would be paid by HIPP. The HIPP will not ignore the needy group or the poor," he said after a ground breaking ceremony officiated by the Penang governor Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas.

The An-Nur Specialist Hospital in Selangor will be HIPP's operator.

According to The An-Nur Specialist Hospital chief executive officer Shaharom Md Shariff, the HIPP will implement the Islamic medical practice code, with the men's wards separated from the women's, while the staff dress code will abide by Islamic rules.

"However, the hospital is not just for Muslims, but also non-Muslims seeking medical treatment," he said.

Shaharom said the hospital would hire non-Muslims medical officers to work in the hospital, however, there would be syariah practices that the non-Muslims medical officers needed to observe in the hospital.

Also present today were state deputy chief minister I Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, the state Islamic Affairs, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Abdul Malik Abul Kassim, the state Health Exco Dr Afif Bahardin and Permatang Pauh MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ibrahim.