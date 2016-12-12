Mercy Malaysia humanitarian mission arrives in Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Arab Republic of Egypt, accredited to the State of Palestine, Datuk Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari, led a Mercy Malaysia humanitarian mission into Gaza, Palestine on Saturday.

In a statement to the media, Mercy said other members of the mission were embassy officials Adlan Mohd Shaffieq and Taufik Abdul Karim while Mercy was represented by its operations and programme development director Norazam Ab Samah.

"This is the first humanitarian mission that was allowed to enter the area via the Rafah border since our last mission in 2014," Mercy said.

Adlan and Taufik will assess the projects being carried out by Malaysia and also provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Among the activities to be carried out by Mercy this time is the provision of food for the coming winter months and conducting psycho-social programmes for the people.

"This mission will also see the launch of the Al Amar Centre building which will conduct psycho-social programmes as well as have a school for less privileged children," Mercy added.