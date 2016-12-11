Cops discover kidnap victim after arresting three suspects

SUNGAI PETANI: Three men suspected of housebreaking and cattle theft were arrested while attempting to kidnap a man following a shoot-out with the police this morning.

In the 5am incident, police had launched an operation to hunt down the suspects after a tip-off.

Police then tracked two of the suspects who were in a car and ordered them to pull over.

The two suspects were earlier travelling in a car and MPV before they both got into the MPV.

"When police ordered them to stop, they sped off and a chase ensued.

"The suspects fired two shots at the police before the police fired back at the cars' tyres, which caused them to swerve violently and crash in front of SMK Bukit Selambau," said a police source.

"There was a scuffle between the police and one of the suspects who was trying to flee. Police then managed to detain both the suspects who later led them to a third accomplice at an eatery in Bukit Selambau."

Upon searching the MPV, police found a man who was tied up and covered with bruises.

"Police believe the man was kidnapped by the trio to seek revenge over an earlier incident," said the source.

Checks found that the MPV was stolen and the engine and chassis numbers were tampered with.

"Police had also found three parang, three canes (rotan), a knife, tools and drug paraphernalia among others," revealed the source.