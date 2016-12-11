Monorail passengers forced to exit at Titiwangsa station following technical glitch

KUALA LUMPUR: The city's monorail service suffered a technical glitch at 3.20pm today resulting in passengers having to exit at the Titiwangsa station.

Syarikat Prasarana Negara Berhad (Prasarana) Media Affairs head Azhar Ghazali said they had to be brought out after their train grinded to a halt.

"Another coach from the Chow Kit station was despatched to Titiwangsa to try and push the stalled coach to the end of the monorail track but the effort failed," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Azhar said both the coaches had to be brought back to the Brickfields depot for repairs.

He said operations resumed as normal at 4.14pm but with frequency delays due to the non-availability of the two coaches.

He added that the company was in the process of adding two coaches to the track to replace the ones sent to the depot.

Meanwhile, one of the affected passengers who wanted to be known only as Ana said she boarded a monorail train at Kuala Lumpur Sentral to get to Chow Kit but got down at Bukit Bintang because she got fed up at prolonged stops at each station on the way.

"I boarded the monorail train at 3.20pm and when we arrived at the next station that is Tun Sambanthan, it waited longer than usual and was even worse at the Miharja station ... Then there was an announcement from the control centre that there was a technical glitch," she said.

She said it was hot and stuffy in the coach because many people were using the service to do Christmas shopping at Bukit Bintang and because of this, she decided to get off at the Bukit Bintang station, five stations away from Chow Kit. — Bernama