Missing teen feared drowned

Posted on 11 December 2016 - 10:29pm Last updated on 11 December 2016 - 11:04pm

KOTA KINABALU: A Form Five student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kinarut is feared drowned while bathing with his sibling in Tanjung Aru beach, near here today.

Kota Kinabalu City police chief ACP M. Chandra said the teenage boy went missing about 12.30pm.

He said the search operation to locate the teenager was launched at 1pm.

"The search and rescue team comprising the police, fire and rescue department and civil defence department personnel are in the midst of locating the victim," he said in a statement.

Chandra said the victim came to the beach with his family about noon. — Bernama