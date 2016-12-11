Water supply back to normal in Hulu Selangor: Syabas

Posted on 11 December 2016 - 10:38pm Last updated on 11 December 2016 - 11:04pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply has resumed to several areas of Hulu Selangor after a landslide in Jalan Utama, Taman Idaman, Serendah recently, had caused temporary disruption of water supply to the areas.

Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd in a statement today however, urged consumers to conserve water.

"We wish to offer our deepest appreciation to residents in the areas for their patience and understanding when facing the unexpected water disruption," said Syabas in the statement.

For help consumers can send SMSes to 15300 by typing: TANKER (Name) & (Address).

More information can be obtained at www.syabas.com.my, or via smartphone applications "mySyabas", Facebook "Puspel Syabas" or "Air Selangor".

In the Nov 26 landslide, a resident was injured while a food stall and 10 vehicles were damaged. — Bernama