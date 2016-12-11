Six dead, four injured in LPT2 crash

KUALA TERENGGANU: A holiday outing for a family turned tragic when six of them including three children perished when their MPV skidded and crashed at Km288.6 of the Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 2 (LPT2) today.

The accident which happened at the Chukai toll plaza exit at 6pm also left four others injured.

According to him, the family was coming from Kedah and had attended a wedding reception in Felda Jengka, Pahang before continuing their journey to Universiti Malaysia Terengganu here to visit the driver's younger brother.

He said the front left tyre suddenly suffered a puncture causing the MPV to go out of control and skid into the road divider before hitting the pillar of a bridge.

"Ahmad Mukriz and Quratul Ain will be immediately transferred to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, a relative when contacted by Bernama said the family had spent some time in Bukit Tinggi before making their journey to Kuala Terengganu to visit other relatives.

Erma Idayu Mohd Yusop said Ahmad Razi Abdul Rahman, who was her uncle and his wife Pauziah Awang lived in Shah Alam, while the others were from Kodiang, Kedah.

"We are getting ready to go to Shah Alam to make the funeral arrangements. One of the children killed was their grandchild," said Erma Idayu, who is a stringer at Bernama's Penang bureau. — Bernama