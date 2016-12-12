PKB finds method of treating contaminated water

KOTA BARU: Politeknik Kota Baru (PKB) has found a method of cleaning contaminated water using biotechnology microorganism, namely, Bio-Mud Greenyxia, which is produced by mixing natural materials into a mudball, without affecting the environment.

PKB deputy academic director Md Nawi Ab Rahman said the method of treatment, which was created with the cooperation of Kelantan Biotech, could be effectively used in a contaminated pond, water reservoir, river, drain, well and tube well.

"Consumers only need to place the mudballs into the contaminated water and the response is very fast in cleaning stagnant water and can last a month.

"It not only solve the water pollution but is also capable of restoring existing water quality in addition to preserving the flora and fauna in the water," he told reporters after an Environment Preservation Programme With Water Treatment Using Mudball at PKB, here today.

Bio-Mud Greeneyxia is mudball mixed with clay, organic materials, minerals, lactic acid bacteria, phototrophic acid bacteria, yeast and antinomyteses which could be used after being put in the sun for a week. — Bernama