Chanel beauty gets rosy for Métiers d'Art show

KARL Lagerfeld has declared roses the latest accessory trend, at his latest floral-filled fashion show.

"No camellias this season, it's all about roses!" the designer said at his Chanel Métiers d'Art show, which took place at the newly refurbished Ritz Hotel in Paris last Tuesday.

To drive the point home, the models wore crowns of roses on their heads, in vivid shades of pink and red. Those that weren't sporting floral headgear showed off sultry netted veils that added a sexier edge to the aesthetic. Hair was styled up in chignons or ponytails, with strands left loose around the models' faces for a whimsical, carefree look.

When it came to makeup, the models sported fresh, matte complexions with either a smoky eye that was shaded out in dark hues, with a 'pop' of bright shadow applied along the upper lid for a modern look, or a simple pastel-hued lid. Lips were more muted, save for the occasional pop of bright red, and echoed the feminine, youthful vibe of the whole Paris Cosmopolite collection. — AFP Relaxnews