Scan Associates director’s suspension extended

PETALING JAYA: Scan Associates Bhd has extended the suspension of its non-independent and non-executive director Yeoh Eng Kong for a further two months up to Feb 8, 2017.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia last Friday, it said that the investigative committee required additional time to analyse and conclude the case against Yeoh based on the evidences/information found.

Recall that on Sept 9, the company set up a committee to investigate the possible serious breach of duties of a director and the preparation of the company’s subsidiaries audited financial statements, and suspended Yeoh for a two-month period.