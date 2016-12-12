Symbolic royal send-off for Tuanku Abdul Halim and Tuanku Hajah Haminah

KUALA LUMPUR: The nation bid farewell to the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tuanku Hajah Haminah in a send-off ceremony held at the Parliament Square.

The ceremony, which was attended by local and foreign dignitaries, marked the end of Tuanku Abdul Halim's five-year reign as the country's head of state.

The farewell ceremony began with the arrival of Tuanku Abdul Halim, 89, and the queen consort to the Parliament Square at 8.30am.

Their Majesties were accompanied by minister-in-attendance Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and wife Datin Seri Noraini Abdullah and also Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah and his wife Datin Seri Hizam Awang Ahmad.

Tuanku Abdul Halim, who was in the official attire of Head of State known as the 'muskat', left Istana Negara in the official vehicle for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, escorted by seven outriders and 20 sovereign escorts from the Royal Armoured Corps.

His majesty was then greeted with a royal salute, before the national anthem Negaraku was played by the Central Band of the Royal Malay Regiment, led by Captain Muhammad Nor Azizan Yahya.

Tuanku Abdul Halim later inspected the Guard-of-Honour by the First Batallion of the Royal Malay Regiment consisting of 107 personnel, with the 21-gun salute fired at the background.

The ceremony continued with a doa recitation by the Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri.

This was then followed by another tune of the national anthem.

The 20-minute ceremony came to an end with the royal couple bidding farewell to the Cabinet members, government officials and foreign diplomats, before Their Majesties departed to Bunga Raya Complex to return to their home state Kedah.

Also present at the ceremony were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The send-off ceremony was also attended by member of Parliaments, ambassadors and foreign dignitaries.

Tuanku Abdul Halim ascended the royal throne in Istana Negara on Dec 13, 2011, after the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin ended his term as the 13th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V will be installed as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a period of five years in a ceremony at Istana Negara tomorrow.

Tuanku Abdul Halim was the only Malay ruler ascending the throne of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong twice. His majesty first term was between 1970 until 1975.

The constitutional monarchy institution in Malaysia is unique as the head of state is elected among the nine Malay rulers, instead of hereditary throne practiced in many other monarchies.