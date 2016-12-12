Boat capsizes in Loagan Bunut National Park lake, two Nigerian students feared missing

KUCHING: Two Nigerian students of a private university in Miri were feared missing after a boat they were in capsized in Tasik Taman Negara Loagan Bunut at about 11pm yesterday.

They were identified as Amatie Mohamad and Enine Danial, while four other students in the boat and the skipper were safe.

The Operations Centre of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department was only informed of the incident at 7.01am today.

According to its spokesman, the 20-foot fibre boat, with six students from Curtin University, Miri, and the skipper, was believed to have capsized while conducting observation and research on wildlife in the lake area.

He said a passing boatman realised the incident and reported the matter to the park manager, Anthony Chong, who then sent a rescue team of five men to the location.

Meanwhile, Loagan Bunut National Park Rescue Operations Chief Kamal Abdullah, when contacted by Bernama, said the team had arrived at the scene, but have yet to find the two students as at 9am today.

He said the search and rescue operation would continue with the assistance for the Fire and Rescue Department and the police.

The journey from Marudi to Long Tinjar takes four hours and another hour ride by boat from Long Teru to get to Tasik Loagan Bunut. — Bernama