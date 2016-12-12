Two gunmen shot dead by police in Sabah
Posted on 12 December 2016 - 11:00am
KOTA KINABALU: Police have shot dead two gunmen at a plantation in the east coast Kunak district.
Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said in a tweet that the incident occurred at a plantation in the Ulu Tingkayu area.
"Congratulations to the Kunak district police team @PDRMsia who shot dead two gunmen at Ladang Ulu Tingkayu Kunak, early today. #GoPDRMGo," said Khalid.
Sabah Police chief Commissioner Datuk Abdul Rashid Harun is scheduled to provide further details about the Kunak shooting at a press conference later.