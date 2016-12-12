Two gunmen shot dead by police in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Police have shot dead two gunmen at a plantation in the east coast Kunak district.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said in a tweet that the incident occurred at a plantation in the Ulu Tingkayu area.

"Congratulations to the Kunak district police team @PDRMsia who shot dead two gunmen at Ladang Ulu Tingkayu Kunak, early today. #GoPDRMGo," said Khalid.

Sabah Police chief Commissioner Datuk Abdul Rashid Harun is scheduled to provide further details about the Kunak shooting at a press conference later.