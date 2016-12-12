Nostalgic memories remain as Agong ends his reign

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tuanku Hajah Haminah have earned immense respect from the Rakyat and their five year reign coming to an end has saddened many a heart.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said Tuanku Abdul Halim had contributed to ensuring peace, stability and development of the nation during his term.

"Tuanku Abdul Halim was a very gentle ruler and was seen as a fatherly figure to us. His Majesty had always wanted for the country to continue being harmonious and multiracial," he said.

"We will always remember His Majesty as a very kind and committed ruler," he told reporters at the send-off ceremony of the royal couple at the Parliament Square.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said Tuanku Abdul Halim's reign coming to an end is filled with nostalgia as he was a man with admirable qualities.

"We have all enjoyed working with the King. It has been a very eventful five years," he said.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Datuk M. Saravanan said the royal couple was revered by the public due to Their Majesties' people-oriented approach.

"Their Majesties were the people's King and Queen. We and the rakyat will definitely miss the royal couple," he said.