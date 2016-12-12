Perak Sultan worried about large-scale corruption in country

TANJUNG MALIM: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) today expressed his concern over corruption and criminal breach of trust committed openly by highly-educated and high-ranking individuals.

He said based on media reports, corrupt practices and criminal breach of trust were not only rampant but even occurring on a very large scale.

Sultan Nazrin said history had shown that criminal breach of trust and corrupt practices, and ravenous use of power were factors that had caused the downfall of many governments and collapse of civilisations.

"In the history of Islamic governments, many among the leaders of the Bani Umaiyyah (Umayyad Caliphate) and Bani Abbas (Abbasid Caliphate), due to their preoccupation with worldly pleasures, were willing to use their wealth to remain in power.

"When power was regarded as an opportunity to fulfil personal interest and not as a trust, the functioning of the government would be impaired and ultimately resulted in its downfall and collapse of a civilisation," the Sultan said at the state-level Maulidur Rasul 1438H celebration, here.

Also gracing the event were Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa and Raja Puan Besar Perak Raja Nor Mahani Raja Shahar Shah.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and state executive councillors were also among the 2,000 people present at the celebration.

Sultan Nazrin said wealth acquired through means forbidden by Islamic law was a form of abuse and cruelty towards the rightful people.

He said that in celebrating Maulidur Rasul, Muslims should make the sunnah (sayings and teachings) of Prophet Muhammad as a guide and principle, especially in seeking formulas to tackle the current situation.

"Let's not allow ourselves to return to the Age of Ignorance (of divine guidance).

"Hopefully, by delving into the history and way of life of the Prophet, the Muslim community will have the strength to promote noble character, so that they will be the most trustworthy people," the Sultan said. — Bernama