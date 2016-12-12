Nafiri, Tombak core instruments in royal Malay ceremonies

KUALA LUMPUR: The "nafiri" (trumpet) and "tombak", two instruments which are synonymous in ceremonies involving the Malay sultanate, continue to be used in the sending off and arrival of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Members from the cavalry ceremonial squadron of the Malaysian Army is again given the task of blowing the "nafiri" and becoming the bearers of the "tombak".

Today, the two instruments were used in the sending off ceremony for Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah upon completion of his five-year reign as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Tomorrow, they will be used to welcome the arrival of the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, who will replace Tuanku Abdul Halim as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Sergeant Azazul Fadzli, 35, who heads the "nafiri" team, said he joined the team in 2001 and appointed the head in 2010.

"I have been involved in many ceremonies, including the official visit by United States President Barack Obama in 2014.

"This year, I am grateful to be given the opportunity again to be involved in the sending off and arrival of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong," he added.

Azazul, who is from Tanah Merah, Kelantan, and has four children, said the team trained four hours daily to ensure the event would run smoothly.

Meanwhile, Captain Muhammad Shafiq Muhammad Zaidan, 27, who heads the "tombak" team, said 14 members and two officers are involved in the ceremony for today and tomorrow.

"14 members with the rank of Corporal are the bearers of the 14 tombak which represent the states in Malaysia, while the two officers will hold the swords,' he added. — Bernama