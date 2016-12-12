Crowd lines road to wave goodbye to Tuanku Abdul Halim, Tuanku Hajah Haminah

SEPANG: Members of the public lined the half kilometre exit road at the Bunga Raya Complex of the KL International Airport here today to send off and bade goodbye to Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah, who is returning to Kedah after completing his term as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The crowd, some arriving as early as 7.30am, lined both sides of the road and waved the Jalur Gemilang.

Before the start of the sending-off ceremony, the "selawat" was heard coming from the complex in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul celebration today.

There was excitement among the crowd as they waited for the arrival of the royal motorcade for the "Lambaian Kasih".

The royal vehicle carrying Tuanku Abdul Halim and Tuanku Hajah Haminah arrived at 9.45am and the excited crowd cheered and waved goodbye to them.

Among the crowd was Muhammad Hilman Mansor, 18, who said he woke up at 6am today so that he would not miss the chance to see Tuanku Abdul Halim.

"I am happy to be here, infront of the Bunga Raya Complex, but also feel sad because Tuanku Abdul Halim is returning to Kedah," he added.

The special aircraft carrying the royal couple took off at 11am for the Sultan Abdul Halim Airport in Alor Setar, Kedah, escorted by three Sukhoi SU-30MKM fighter jets.

Tuanku Abdul Halim created history for having reigned as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong twice, as the fifth Yang di-Pertuan Agong from Sept 21, 1970, to Sept 20, 1975, and as the 14th from Dec 13, 2011, to Dec 12, 2016.

His Majesty is succeeded by the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Bernama