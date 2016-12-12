Maulidur Rasul 2016 celebrated on a moderate scale

KUALA LUMPUR: The drizzle in several parts of the country did not hamper the 1438H Maulidur Rasul celebration which was held on a moderate scale in the various states.

In KUANTAN, Pahang, some 1,260 participants from various government and private agencies joined in the Maulidur Rasul procession at the Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah.

It was officiated by the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who represented his father, Sultan Ahmad Shah. Also present was Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob.

In KUALA TERENGGANU, Terengganu, the procession involved the participation of 2,762 participants, representing 71 contingents which were divided into three categories, namely government departments and statutory bodies, private agencies and federal departments.

Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman and other state government leaders also joined in the procession.

The Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin also attended the event which was held at the State Stadium.

In TANJUNG MALIM, Perak, the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim attended the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at Dewan Seri Tanjung.

Also present were the Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa and Raja Puan Besar Perak Raja Nor Mahani Raja Shahar Shah, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and wife, Datin Seri Saripah Zulkifli, as well as the state executive councillors.

At the event, which drew about 2,000 people, Sultan Nazrin presented the "Anugerah Pendakwah" (Missionary Award) to an officer at the Ipoh Religious Office, Azmi Chai Abdullah, who received RM3,000, a plaque, gift and a certificate.

In JOHOR BARU, Johor, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, accompanied by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, joined in the Maulidur Rasul procession, which involved the participation of 3,317 participations, from 80 contingents, at the Dewan Jubli Intan.

In his speech, at the Maulidur Rasul celebration at Masjid Bandar Pontian, Tunku Ismail called on Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad in uniting the ummah and building understanding among them.

He said any misunderstanding and split among Muslims would only weaken the ummah and the country's stability.

Besides the state-level celebration, Maulidur Rasul was also celebrated at the district level in Johor, like in Muar and Batu Pahat.

In MUAR, the Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim, joined more than 5,000 participants in the Maulidur Rasul procession from the Muar District Office to the Sultan Ibrahim Mosque.

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar also attended the celebration.

In SHAH ALAM, Selangor, Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah opened the celebration, which was attended by about 3,600 people, at the Malawati Stadium.

Also present were the Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah and Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The celebration began with the procession and selawat, involving the participation of 90 contingents from various government and private agencies, uniformed bodies, statutory bodies, non-governmental organisations, school students and from institutions of higher learning. — Bernama