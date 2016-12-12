Chinese associations pledge support for 'One Belt One Road' initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 46 Chinese guilds and associations have signed a declaration pledging their support to the Malaysia-China's "One Belt One Road" initiative.

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai (pix), who witnessed the signing of the declaration, said that the encouraging response from the association has proven that the local Chinese community in Malaysia values the country's bilateral relationship with China.

"Through this declaration, we can affirm that the Malaysia-China bilateral cooperation is built on frankness and equality for mutual benefits.

"Furthermore, with China's focus on building the initiative and them wanting to invest in most of the 65 participating countries including Malaysia, I am confident that it will benefit the nation's economy," Liow told reporters on the sidelines after the ceremony today.

During the event, Liow and party deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and China's ambassador to Malaysia Dr Huang Hukang launched the MCA Belt and Road Centre (Mbrace) that will serve as a platform for consultation, education and information exchange, as well as business matching.

Liow said that Mbrace is aimed at assisting the private sector, particularly SMEs, to participate in and benefit from the initiative.

"The public can walk-in to the centre to find out the latest development on the initiative or log into the Mrace's website to find more information on business opportunities available in China.