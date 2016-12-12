RTM cameraman hurt in Penang shooting discharged from hospital

Posted on 12 December 2016 - 04:53pm Last updated on 12 December 2016 - 05:02pm

GEORGE TOWN: A RTM cameraman who was injured during a shooting rampage on Dec 1 has been discharged from the Penang Hospital.

Mohd Amirul Amin Amir, 27, said he was relieved and happy to be able to go home and be with his family.

The father of one also said he can't wait to get back to work.

"The doctor advised me to rest for a few weeks," he said when met by reporters at the hospital today.

In the 7.30pm incident, Datuk Ong Teik Kwong, 32, was shot dead by his bodyguard while driving along the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway.

The suspect subsequently went on a shooting rampage which killed two others and injured another five.

Those killed have been identified as Senthil Murugiah, 38, and Choi Hong Ming, 32, who were passing through the busy expressway.

Police managed to detain the suspect at the scene and he is still under remand to assist in investigations.