Kelantan people to line roads for Sultan Muhammad V royal send-off

KOTA BARU: People from all walks of life in Kelantan will line the road between Istana Negeri in Kubang Kerian and Sultan Ismail Petra Airport, Pengkalan Chepa, tomorrow to send off the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, who will take over as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Comptroller of the Kelantan Royal Household, Nik Pakheruddin Nik Abdul Kadir said more than 11,000 people will line the 14km route as early as 7am tomorrow in conjunction with Sultan Muhammad V's departure to Istana Negara.

"From Istana Negeri, the vehicle carrying the sultan will pass through Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra, Jalan Pekeliling and Jalan Tok Guru to go to the airport," he told Bernama.

Nik Pakheruddin said traditional cultural performances would also be held at 11 locations along the route.

He said the ceremony would begin with the arrival of Sultan Muhammad V at the Istana Negeri at 7.15am to inspect a guard of honour by 107 personnel and three officers of the Royal Artillery Regiment.

Nik Pakheruddin said Sultan Muhammad V will leave for Kuala Lumpur on a special aircraft at 8.30am.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed will be the minister in attendance.

Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah completed his term as Head of State for the second time today and is replaced by Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Bernama