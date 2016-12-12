Tuanku Abdul Halim, Tuanku Hajah Haminah return to Kedah

ALOR STAR: Their Majesties Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah and Tuanku Hajah Haminah returned to Kedah yesterday after completing a five-year reign as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong.

They were accorded a royal ceremonial welcome attended by more than 15,000 people comprising state dignitaries and VIPs as well as members of the public.

The special aircraft carrying the royal couple touched down at the Sultan Abdul Halim Airport here at 11.45am. The aircraft had left Kuala Lumpur at 11am, escorted by three Sukhoi SU-30MKM fighter jets.

Their Majesties were accompanied by minister-in-attendance Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, who is Education Minister, and his wife Datin Seri Noraini Abdullah, and Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah and his wife Datin Seri Hizam Awang Mahmud.

The royal couple were welcomed by the chairman of the Kedah Council of Regency, Tan Sri Tunku Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, and its members, Tan Sri Tunku Abdul Hamid Thani Sultan Badlishah and Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Tuanku Abdul Halim.

Tuanku Abdul Halim and Tuanku Hajah Haminah then proceeded to the royal dais, accompanied by Tunku Sallehuddin, who is the Tunku Temenggong of Kedah.

The honour guard stood in salute, after which the Negaraku national anthem was played, a 21-gun salute was fired by the 3rd Regiment Royal Artillery and the royal colours of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong were flown.

Tuanku Abdul Halim inspected a guard-of-honour comprising three officers and 103 men of the 6th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment based at the Sultan Abdul Halim Camp in Jitra.

Kedah Mufti Datuk Syeikh Baderuddin Ahmad recited prayers after which the honour guard stood in salute, the Negaraku was played and Their Majesties alighted from the royal dais and exchanged greetings with the guests.

Their Majesties were then taken in a motorcade from the airport to Istana Anak Bukit. They waved to the people who lined the streets over the 4.7km from Kepala Batas to Anak Bukit.

Their Majesties' arrival at Istana Anak Bukit was greeted with the "nobat" music from the palace arch up to the parking apron and they were welcomed by the titled Datuks of Kedah.

Tuanku Abdul Halim and Tuanku Hajah Haminah presented souvenirs to the minister-in-attendance and others who had accompanied Their Majesties from Kuala Lumpur.

Then, they proceeded for the royal luncheon at Istana Anak Bukit, attended also by 200 guests.

Tuanku Abdul Halim created history for having reigned as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong twice, as the fifth Yang di-Pertuan Agong from Sept 21, 1970, to Sept 20, 1975, and as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong from Dec 13, 2011, to Dec 12, 2016.

His Majesty is succeeded by the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, who ascends the throne as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong today. — Bernama