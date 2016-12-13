Faiz Subri's magical goal viewed by more than two million people worldwide

KUALA LUMPUR: A video of Mohd Faiz Subri's magical goal which is listed in the final nomination of the 2016 International Football Federation's (Fifa) Puskas Award has been seen by more than two million viewers on YouTube.

As of 11.45am today, the video which was uploaded for the first time by FIFATV on Nov 21, continues to steal global attention as it was viewed by 2,004,010 surfers worldwide.

The number of viewers far exceeded those of the two other main competitors for the award, namely Jonath Marlone Azevedo da Silva of Brazil and the sole woman representative, Danisuka Rodriguez of Venezuela.

Azevedo, who scored a goal via a scissor kick when helping his team, Corinthians win 6-0 over Cobresal at the Copa Libertadores, stayed in second place with 1,277,976 viewers.

Meanwhile, the video of a mesmerising solo action of Rodriguez dribbling past three players when representing her country against Colombia at the under-17 Women Sudamericano Championship was third with 991,982 viewers.

Local football fans still have a chance to vote Mohd Faiz's goal via Fifa's official web, www.fifa.com before the winners are announced at the Fifa Football Awards in Zurich, Switzerland on Jan 9.

The Puskas Award was named after Hungarian legendary striker Ferenc Puskas who won three European titles with Spanish giants Real Madrid from 1959 to 1966.

Since it was introduced in 2009, the award which is aimed at recognising the most beautiful goal all year round, had been won by several world football stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar and James Rodriguez. — Bernama

Vote for our boy Faiz at http://www.fifa.com/the-best-fifa-football-awards/puskas-award/