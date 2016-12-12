Man beaten for taking buttock video

JOHOR BARU: A man caught taking a video of a woman's buttock was beaten up by members of the public at a shopping mall here on Saturday night.

Johor Baru South district police chief ACP Sulaiman Salleh said the police arrested the suspect after a member of the public informed them of the incident which happened at about 9.45pm.

"While I thank the people for detaining the suspect while waiting for the police to arrive, I advise them not to resort to beating. We have laws to punish those who commit an offence," he said, adding that the police will take action against the suspect under Section 509 of Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to five years, or fine or both upon conviction.

The suspect, aged in his twenties, had to be sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for injuries on his face and head sustained from the beating.

The victim is a 27-year-old woman who works in an accounting firm.