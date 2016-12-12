Bodies of two missing Nigerian students found

KUCHING: The bodies of two Nigerian students reported missing when a boat capsized in Tasik Taman Negara Loagan Bunut, Miri last night were found by a search and rescue team at 12.45pm and 5.15pm.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department director Nor Hisham Mohammad, the body of Amate Mohamed Amate, 26, was found about 50m from where the boat had capsized at 12.45pm while the body of Emine-Imoh Daniel, 23, was found about 30m from where the boat had capsized at 5.15pm.

The bodies of Amate and Daniel, both students at the Curtin Universiti in Miri, has been sent to the Miri Hospital for post-mortem.

The two victims were among six students from Curtin University, Miri, conducting observation and research on wildlife in the lake area when the boat capsized.

Four other students, namely one each from Oman, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Malaysia and the skipper of the boat were reported to be safe.

A passing boatman who witnessed the incident reported the matter to park manager Anthony Chong, who sent a rescue team of five men to the location.

The search and rescue operation involved the fire and rescue department, police and a team from Taman Negara Loagan Bunut. — Bernama