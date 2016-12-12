3 men remanded over fight, shooting in Bukit Selambau

SUNGAI PETANI: Three men who were linked to a brawl and shooting in Bukit Selambau early yesterday, have been remanded for seven days, beginning today.

A remand order to detain the suspects, in their 20s, was issued by the magistrate's court here.

Kuala Muda police deputy chief, Superintendent Saifi Abd Hamid said the police were in the midst of tracking down another man who went by the moniker, 'Man Askar', to facilitate investigations.

"Anyone with information on the suspect, in his 30s, should contact the nearest police station," he told Bernama today.

In yesterday's incident, the police received a call over a fight in front of a family entertainment centre in Bukit Selambau about 4.30am.

A police team detained three suspects and seized three machetes, three canes, knife, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia and sedative injections, believed to be used to steal cattle. — Bernama