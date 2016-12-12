Former Selangor police chief gets state Maulidur Rasul Award

SHAH ALAM: Former Selangor police chief, Datuk Tun Hisan Tun Hamzah and former State Secretary Datuk Mohamed Khusrin Munawi were among five recipients of special awards given in conjunction with this year's state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration, here, today.

Tun Hisan, 57, was bestowed the Khalid Al-Walid Award for his 37 years of service in the police force and his active role in the academic field now.

Mohamed Khusrin, 60, received the Umar Abdul Aziz Award for his spirit and dedication as a public servant previously in ensuring that the state's administration was based on integrity, transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, member of the Institute of Integrity Malaysia, Datuk Aidit Ghazali was presented with the Imam Al-Ghazali Award, and lecturer at the Department of Islamic Faith and Thoughts, Universiti Malaya's Islamic Studies Academy, Assoc Prof Dr Khadijah Mohd Khambali, given the Saidatina Khadijah Award.

Sultan Alam Shah Klang Islamic College student, Bilal Kamarudin, 18, was the youngest recipient of the Saidina Ali Award for being a role model in terms of academic achievement and personality through his active involvement in nasyid (religious singing).

Each award recipient received a cash prize, a set of clothing, a trophy and certificate of appreciation, presented by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, at the event held at Malawati Stadium, here.

Also present were Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah.

Tun Hisan said the recognition would spur him to continue to serve the community with efforts to spread Islamic knowledge and preach the religion. — Bernama