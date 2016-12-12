Terengganu govt to continue its 25,000 births a year campaign

KUALA TERNEGGANU: The Terengganu government will continue its 25,000 births a year campaign.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman stated the number of births statewide as only between 19,000 and 20,000 in a year, currently.

He said the government would present RM100 for every first birth, RM200 for every second to seventh birth and RM500 for every birth after that number.

The sum would be channelled through the National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN-i).

"With more births we can resolve the problem of teachers being unable to return to Terengganu on transfer which has become a critical issue.

"For instance in Johor, the transfer of teachers is very smooth because its births are rather high, about 60,000 a year," he said.

He told reporters this, while visiting the maternity ward at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital here in conjunction with Maulidur Rasul. State Health director Dr Mohamad Omar was also present.

Meanwhile, 36 babies were delivered in the state today, of which 18 were boys and 18, girls.

Ahmad Razif added that the lack of births could probably be because married couples felt it a burden to look after too many children as baby care centres were inadequate.

In this regard, he said, the government would make an effort to enhance the "Home Manager" programme and increase nurseries for the convenience of working parents. — Bernama