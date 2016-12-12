Teen remanded for robbery, police seek 14-yr-old accomplice

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The police have detained teenage boy who allegedly robbed a beautician of her sling bag containing RM2,500 and a mobile phone early this month.

The 16-year-old school dropout was picked up in a 10am raid at a house in Kampung Tok Subuh here today.

While the stolen handphone was recovered from the suspect, his alleged 14-year-old accomplice had gone into riding, said Central Seberang Prai police chief, ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid.

He said initial investigations revealed the teenagers had robbed the 29-year-old beautician about 3.50am in Jalan Bukit Tengah on Dec 5.

"In that incident, the victim was walking alone when her sling bag was snatched by one of the teenagers who were on a motorcycle.

"This caused her to fall and be dragged for several metres by the two, injuring her elbows and left knee," he said today.

Nik Ros Azhan added the duo could shed light on several robberies and thefts over the past month. — Bernama